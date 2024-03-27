ZimVie to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced management will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will be presenting on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.zimvie.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. In March 2022 the company became an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the dental and spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact Information:

ZimVie

Laura Driscoll • Laura.Driscoll@ZimVie.com

(774) 284-1606

Investor Contact Information:

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa Bych • Marissa@Gilmartinir.com