CanStays Rental Alliance to Convene Federal Minister Leblanc, Alberta Minister Schow, and Major Industry Players to Discuss Short-Term Rentals        

BANFF, Alberta, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanStays Rental Alliance is set to host a pivotal conference in Banff, Alberta, from April 20th to 22nd, 2024, focusing on the critical themes of social impact, professionalization, and public safety within the short-term rental industry. With esteemed industry partners like Airbnb, Beyond Pricing, and WestJet Airlines in attendance, alongside distinguished elected officials including the Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, Federal Minister of Public Safety and Intergovernmental Relations, the Hon. Joseph Schow, Alberta’s Minister of Tourism & Sport, MP Matt Jeneroux, and MP Chris Warkentin, the event aims to address the pressing issues impacting the industry across Canada.



The conference will serve as a platform for evaluating the industry's impact on essential topics such as access to healthcare, insurance, housing affordability, and safety. Recognizing the global surge in both sex and labor trafficking, the focus of this year’s conference will be spearheading initiatives that tackle awareness and prevention.

CanStays Rental Alliance partners like Airbnb have demonstrated their commitment to combating human trafficking by dedicating substantial grant funding towards related initiatives. Moreover, numerous industry providers and conference attendees, such as Safely, will be showcasing services that actively conduct background screenings and other resources, contributing to a safer rental environment for everyone.

Catherine Ratcliffe, Conference Chair, emphasized the industry's proactive approach, stating, "Our industry is at the forefront of making meaningful social impacts and enhancing public safety. This conference represents an unparalleled opportunity for leaders in the short-term rental sector to share innovative strategies for professionalization, community engagement, and public safety, with a specific focus on the serious issue of human trafficking. By collaborating with elected officials and leveraging our collective resources, we are setting new standards in responsible hosting and making a real difference to the safety of the industry across Canada.”

The 2024 CanStays Rental Alliance Conference is the major event for the enhancement of short-term rental industry standards. The conference represents a critical step towards balancing growth with responsibility and setting new standards for a safer, more ethical rental landscape across Canada.

ABOUT CANSTAYS RENTAL ALLIANCE

The CanStays Rental Alliance is a collective of industry leaders, policymakers, and community advocates committed to fostering social responsibility, professionalism, and safety within the short-term rental sector. The Alliance seeks to address pressing societal challenges and elevate industry standards for the betterment of communities across Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf3b564-3723-4ceb-8f1c-2ac099e3906f



