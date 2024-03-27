Global Entertainment Icon USHER Becomes Newest Dave’s Hot Chicken Franchisee

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up, today announced that Entertainment Icon USHER is investing in restaurants across Atlanta in the coming years. USHER will be partnering with Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, whose company is the longest-tenured Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise group, as well as one of the largest.



The eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar previously experienced the full heat of Dave’s Hot Chicken when he tried the Reaper-level-spiced hot chicken, sharing the moment with his millions of Instagram followers.

USHER is not the only music legend who is a part of the Dave’s Hot Chicken team. Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, has been a major investor in the company for years.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand, and bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,” said USHER.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice-blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice.

The brand also recently added “Dave’s NOT Chicken” to the menu, their take on hot and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites. Each Cauliflower Slider starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, then seasoned and fried to order, using the same spices used on the company’s craveable hot chicken.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to gain traction from coast-to-coast, from our passionate guests to international superstars,” said company CEO, Bill Phelps. “Our focus remains on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet, and we know if we do that, we’ll be gaining new fans everywhere we go.”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

