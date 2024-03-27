Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $14.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $16.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Vantage reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $15.4 million or $1.16 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $3.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Vantage had approximately $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, Vantage maintained $11.6 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company generated $13.6 million of cash from operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am pleased with the Company’s financial performance for 2023. The Company generated cash of $2.2 million for the year, reaching approximately $71.0 million of EBITDA, a level not seen since prior to the Company’s reorganization in 2016. Vantage continued to serve its clients well across our managed services and owned rigs segments. It is our operational strength, customer focus and creative business models that led to the ground-breaking announcement with our client, TotalEnergies, regarding our joint venture to own the Tungsten Explorer along with a 10-year management contract to manage the rig.”

Mr. Toma continued, “As for 2024, while in many ways, it is a year of transition for some of our rigs with shipyard stays and preparation time between contracts, I am excited about what the future holds for Vantage. Fundamentally, the market continues to be in a healthy place, and we are in a good position to take advantage of this.”

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 68,831 $ 32,367 $ 260,611 $ 154,116 Management fees 5,711 2,449 19,486 10,834 Reimbursables and other 19,980 41,373 103,039 113,766 Total revenue 94,522 76,189 383,136 278,716 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 75,199 65,065 290,125 234,832 General and administrative 6,177 5,264 21,730 23,009 Depreciation 11,299 11,024 44,458 44,428 Gain on EDC Sale — 4 3 (61,409 ) Total operating costs and expenses 92,675 81,357 356,316 240,860 (Loss) income from operations 1,847 (5,168 ) 26,820 37,856 Other (expense) income Interest income 309 1,080 750 1,108 Interest expense and other financing charges (5,344 ) (8,840 ) (21,591 ) (34,351 ) Other, net (385 ) (1,519 ) (405 ) (3,668 ) Total other expense (5,420 ) (9,279 ) (21,246 ) (36,911 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (3,573 ) (14,447 ) 5,574 945 Income tax provision 10,776 2,530 21,479 4,313 Net loss (14,349 ) (16,977 ) (15,905 ) (3,368 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 207 (619 ) (529 ) (13 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (14,556 ) $ (16,358 ) $ (15,376 ) $ (3,355 ) EBITDA (1) $ 12,761 $ 4,337 $ 70,873 $ 78,616 Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,229 13,115 13,217 13,115 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating costs Jackups $ 13,275 $ 4,317 $ 28,870 $ 36,225 Deepwater 23,040 17,350 92,215 68,567 Third party Rigs 16,696 2,295 68,779 2,289 Sold rigs/Held for sale (18 ) 20 (525 ) 10,722 Operations support 3,105 2,595 11,444 10,975 Reimbursables 19,101 38,488 89,342 106,054 Total operating costs $ 75,199 $ 65,065 $ 290,125 $ 234,832 Utilization (1) Jackups 71.0 % 100.0 % 79.0 % 72.7 % Deepwater 83.9 % 90.1 % 81.8 % 94.2 % Sold rigs/Held for sale N/A N/A N/A 43.6 % (1) Excludes rigs under bareboat charter contracts to third parties.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and par value information) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,206 $ 74,026 Restricted cash 1,828 16,450 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,434 and $4,962, respectively 74,113 62,776 Materials and supplies 46,704 41,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,423 25,621 Total current assets 233,274 220,123 Property and equipment Property and equipment 660,449 647,909 Accumulated depreciation (352,357 ) (309,453 ) Property and equipment, net 308,092 338,456 Operating lease ROU assets 1,084 1,648 Other assets 19,283 18,334 Total assets $ 561,733 $ 578,561 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 62,245 $ 57,775 Other current liabilities 51,946 66,179 Total current liabilities 114,191 123,954 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $9,893 and $733, respectively 190,107 179,227 Other long-term liabilities 10,741 12,881 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,963 633,863 Accumulated deficit (388,523 ) (373,147 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 245,453 260,729 Noncontrolling interests 1,241 1,770 Total equity 246,694 262,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 561,733 $ 578,561





Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (15,905 ) $ (3,368 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 44,458 44,428 Amortization of debt financing costs 2,048 1,639 Share-based compensation expense 383 79 Loss on debt extinguishment 703 730 Deferred income tax expense 624 708 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — (1,600 ) Gain on EDC Sale 3 (61,409 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (11,337 ) (42,241 ) Materials and supplies (5,453 ) (4,155 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,803 ) (9,878 ) Other assets 4,421 (22,461 ) Accounts payable 4,470 44,469 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (10,413 ) 34,185 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 2,199 (18,874 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (14,094 ) (10,277 ) Net proceeds from EDC Sale — 198,700 Net proceeds from sale of assets — 3,100 Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,094 ) 191,523 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes 194,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (180,000 ) (170,000 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (246 ) — Payments of dividend equivalents (5,278 ) — Debt issuance costs (5,863 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,613 (170,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (9,282 ) 2,649 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 93,257 90,608 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 83,975 $ 93,257

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (14,349 ) $ (16,977 ) $ (15,905 ) $ (3,368 ) Depreciation 11,299 11,024 44,458 44,428 Interest income (309 ) (1,080 ) (750 ) (1,108 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 5,344 8,840 21,591 34,351 Income tax provision 10,776 2,530 21,479 4,313 EBITDA $ 12,761 $ 4,337 $ 70,873 $ 78,616

