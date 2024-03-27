Former FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee joins board of CarbonCapture Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a leading US-based direct air capture (DAC) company, today announced the appointment of Neil Chatterjee to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Chatterjee is a former Commissioner and Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and has deep ties in Washington and across the industry, with extensive experience across the energy landscape, both domestically and internationally. In his time on Capitol Hill and at FERC, he established a reputation as a bipartisan operator who built alliances and cut through red tape. He has championed several strategic initiatives, including bolstering power grid reliability and resilience, boosting renewable resources’ ability to compete in regional power markets, and for the reduction of carbon emissions.

"Every DAC plant is also a clean energy project," said Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc. "That's why I'm thrilled to welcome Neil to our team. His deep understanding of the energy landscape in the US and abroad will be incredibly important as we source large amounts of clean energy in the face of grid expansion challenges and bottlenecks."

Based in Washington, DC, Mr. Chatterjee received a B.S. from St. Lawrence University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati, College of Law. He is currently a Senior Advisor specializing in Global Regulatory at Hogan Lovells, one of the world's top law firms advising on corporate, finance, litigation, regulatory, and IP law.

“We have to decarbonize the atmosphere as quickly as possible,” said Mr. Chatterjee. “CarbonCapture’s groundbreaking, modular direct air capture machines have put our country on the fast track to scale a proven solution at the speed and cost necessary to make a meaningful impact.”

About CarbonCapture Inc.

CarbonCapture develops and deploys direct air capture (DAC) machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. With a patented modular open systems architecture, the company's DAC systems allow for plug-and-play upgrades, mass production, unlimited scalability, and rapid technology iterations.

