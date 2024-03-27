Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Reports 2023 Financial Results, Highlighting Increased Revenue and Decreased Expenses

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTC: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), a social media firm, today announced financial results for year-end 2023. The company has highlighted some of its financial achievements below.



2023 End of Year Summary Compared to 2022 End of Year Summary

Total net revenue increased 46.82% to $1,495,145, compared to $1,018,342

Operating expenses decreased 37.07% to $1,285,182 compared to $2,042,205

Operating loss decreased 57.67% to $761,507 compared to $1,799,180

Gross profit margin increased to 35.02%, compared to 23.86%

Total liabilities decreased 10.42% to $7,992,763, compared to $8,921,990



Management Commentary

“We made some impactful decisions last year which I believe will add to the longevity and financial success of the company” said Scott Hoey, Chief Financial Officer of CMGR. “Moving away from the agency business has allowed us to significantly decrease our expenses and reduce our losses. As we continue to accelerate the growth of our HoneyDrip platform, I’m confident the company can make great strides toward profitability.”

“I think we made the right decision in ceasing our agency operations near the end of last year” said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of CMGR. “While the agency was a revenue generator, it was very transactional by nature. We now have much better control over our destiny by focusing our energy and resources on our wholly owned creator monetization platform, HoneyDrip (which has been growing as planned). The platform has greater scalability and can provide a sustainable future for CMGR and its shareholders.”

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers and deal-making services, a management division for brands and individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

