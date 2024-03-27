Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Healthcare Product Council Co-Chair

Boston, MA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Klement as Co-Chair of the SVN Healthcare Product Council. In his new role, John will work alongside Chair Catherine House, CRE, FRICS, CCIM and other council members to further enhance SVN's presence and expertise in the healthcare real estate sector.

John Klement currently serves as Managing Director of SVN | Senior Living Advisors, overseeing offices in California and Wisconsin. He joined SVN in 2021 as Senior Director, bringing over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate. John's expertise lies in disposition, acquisition, valuation, and advisory services for investment-grade seniors housing assets, including age-restricted apartments, active adult communities, independent living, assisted living, dementia/memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.

"I am honored to join Chair Catherine House and the current members of the SVN Healthcare Product Council as Co-Chair," said Klement. "As a supplement to the healthcare practice, I look forward to sharing my insight and experience in the senior housing space and continuing to work with the SVN nationwide network in the spirit of collaboration to best serve our clients."

Klement's appointment reflects SVN's commitment to providing industry-leading expertise and services to its clients and colleagues. His extensive background in commercial appraisal, multifamily development & construction management, capital markets advisory, and investment sales makes him a valuable addition to the SVN Healthcare Product Council.

About SVN® Product Councils

SVN Product Councils are specialized groups within the SVN network that focus on specific areas of commercial real estate. These councils give SVN Advisors the opportunity to network and share expertise with SVN colleagues who work within similar property sectors.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

