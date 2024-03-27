Getty Realty Corp. To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Friday, April 26, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Friday, May 3, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13745417.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.