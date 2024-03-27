Expanding Horizons: A New Chapter for BrewBilt Manufacturing

GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that the company has created several strategic partnerships to expand production into various beverage, agriculture and construction industries to diversify its revenue model and strengthen shareholder value.

Jef Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I will address our new future and our plan to strengthen our stock value. I am pleased to announce an exciting evolution in BrewBilt Manufacturing's journey. Over the years, we have established ourselves as a trusted name in the fabrication of proprietary stainless steel craft brewery tanks and brewhouses. Today, we are proud to unveil our official expansion into new realms of manufacturing services, signaling a strategic shift towards broader horizons and diversified revenue streams. This increases our market potential from $30B to $120B, which should be reflective in our earnings.

“In response to shifting market dynamics and economic challenges impacting the craft brewery sector, we have made the strategic decision to broaden our offerings to encompass all beverage production, agricultural production, and commercial construction. This expansion is driven by our commitment to remaining competitive and fostering sustained growth in the face of evolving market conditions.

“The craft brewery market has faced its share of challenges, with thousands of small microbreweries closing their doors due to economic pressures. While BrewBilt Manufacturing has secured $1.3 million in new orders, we recognize that the refurbishment of existing equipment presents a significant bottleneck in the global sales of brewery equipment. Moreover, factors such as substantial capital investments, maintenance costs, and rising energy expenses continue to pose challenges to the brewery equipment industry.

“To navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities, we have undertaken a comprehensive revitalization effort, encompassing the renovation of our website, enhanced marketing and advertising initiatives, and the strategic recruitment of sales specialists across our expanded industries. By broadening our focus to include beverage production, agricultural production, and commercial construction, we are poised to capitalize on diverse market segments and drive sustainable revenue growth.

“Situated in one of the world's largest agricultural regions, BrewBilt Manufacturing is strategically positioned to leverage the vast opportunities presented by California's thriving agricultural sector. In 2022, the market value of agricultural products sold in California reached an impressive $59.0 billion, underscoring the immense potential for growth and collaboration in this vibrant industry.

“While we remain optimistic about the future prospects of the craft brewery market, we are also mindful of the need to adapt and diversify our offerings to stay ahead of the curve. According to the brewery equipment market analysis report by Future Market Insights, global sales of brewery equipment experienced a year-on-year growth of 4.8% up to 2022, reaching a total of US$ 18.5 billion annually. Looking ahead, the global brewery equipment market is projected to witness a surge at a rate of 5.2% in the forecast period, surpassing US$ 30.7 billion in revenue by 2032.

“Our revenue models, now encompassing brewery, beverage, agricultural, and commercial construction markets, are meticulously crafted to support our long-term growth objectives. By leveraging our core strengths and seizing emerging opportunities, we are confident in our ability to drive sustained profitability while enhancing shareholder value.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support and confidence of our shareholders as we embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation. Together, we have laid a solid foundation for success, and I am genuinely excited about the boundless opportunities that lie ahead.

“Thank you for your continued partnership and belief in BrewBilt Manufacturing's vision for excellence and advancement.”

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING INC.: brewbilt.com Crafting precision stainless steel tanks for a spectrum of industries, BrewBilt Manufacturing delivers tailored solutions for beer brewing, wine making, food processing, chemical processing, life sciences, agricultural applications, solar steel platforms, and various building applications for outdoor kitchens, cabinets, gates, awnings and railings. From enhancing fermentation processes to ensuring product integrity, our state-of-the-art vessels optimize efficiency and elevate quality across diverse manufacturing needs.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

