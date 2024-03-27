Celebrating Milestones and Charting a Promising Future for BrewBilt Brewing

GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces the achievements accomplished in establishing a successful commercial brewery and BrewHaus taproom and restaurant.

CEO Bennett Buchanan stated, “I am thrilled to share with you the remarkable journey and accomplishments of BrewBilt Brewing since our inception. With unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and the support of our valued shareholders, we have achieved significant milestones that underscore our commitment to excellence and growth.

“Since going public in June 2021, we have embarked on an exciting path of expansion and innovation. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has propelled us forward, and I am pleased to report on some of our key achievements.”

June 2021: BrewBilt Brewing goes public, marking the beginning of our journey as a publicly traded company.

June 2021: Begin construction of our state-of-the-art commercial brewery, laying the foundation for future growth and production.

June 2022: Successfully brewed our first craft beer, showcasing our dedication to brewing excellence.

July 2022: Begin self-distribution with the sale of our inaugural beer, marking a significant milestone in our journey.

September 2022: Secure our first large retail accounts with select Northern California Grocery Outlet locations, expanding our reach and visibility.

September 2022: Begin construction of our BrewHaus taproom and restaurant, expanding our offerings to provide a unique dining experience.

December 2022: Expand our large retail accounts with select Northern California Safeway locations, expanding our reach and visibility.

December 2022: Attain 140 commercial accounts and production of 100BBL per month, demonstrating steady growth and market acceptance.

April 2023: Attain 225 commercial accounts and production of 140BBL per month, indicating sustained growth and demand for our products.

June 2023: Achieve a Gold Medal for Brain Bypass Helles Lager from the California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition, highlighting BrewBilt’s exceptional quality.

October 2023: Appeared on CBS News 'GoodDay Sacramento,' further amplifying our brand presence and recognition.

December 2023: Grand opening of our BrewHaus taproom and restaurant, providing customers with a memorable and immersive experience.

January 2024: Establish partnership with Mussetter Distributing for all commercial sales, enhancing our distribution network and market reach.

March 2024: Achieve cash-flow positivity with the BrewHaus taproom and restaurant, showcasing our ability to diversify revenue streams and drive profitability.

March 2024: Expand to 375 commercial accounts and increase production to 200BBL per month, reflecting sustained growth and market demand.

Buchanan continued, “These milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our shareholders. As we continue to chart our course for the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to sustained expansion, profitability, and shareholder value.

“Our revenue models, encompassing both commercial sales and the BrewHaus taproom and restaurant, are designed to support our long-term growth objectives. By leveraging our strengths and seizing opportunities in the market, we are confident in our ability to maintain and increase profits while enhancing the overall value of BrewBilt Brewing.

“We recognize that the value of our stock is intrinsically tied to the underlying value of our assets and the potential for future growth. With each milestone we achieve, we further solidify our position as a leader in the craft beer industry and create opportunities for value appreciation.

“In conclusion, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in BrewBilt Brewing. Together, we have laid a strong foundation for success, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to pursue our vision of excellence and innovation.”

Follow us on Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing), Facebook (@BrewBiltBrewing), and X (Twitter) (@BrewBiltBrewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY:

(http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com) and (http://www.brewbiltbrewhaus.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own commercial line of premium craft beers with retail distribution in northern California . A 2023 California State Fair Gold Medal winner, Brewbilt beers are inspired by a European brewing tradition and American craft innovation that reflect a sense of place and a shared brewing philosophy for the customers ultimate drinking pleasure. The company uses regionally-sourced local malt, premium hops, and pristine water that provides a dynamic palette for distinctly satisfying beers.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Bennett Buchanan, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 206-0420

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company