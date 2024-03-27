Aslan Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference: Skin Diseases, Conditions and Disorders

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that management will give a virtual company presentation at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference: Skin Diseases, Conditions and Disorders, to be held virtually on Thursday, March 28, 2024. ASLAN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on the day of the conference. Please register for the event via this link or contact your representative at H.C. Wainright to schedule a meeting.



Company Presentation Information

Format: Virtual presentation

Presenter: Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Institutional investors and industry participants are invited to register to listen to the presentation via this link. A copy of the presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website after the event.

About the H.C. Wainright Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

The 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference: Skin Diseases, Conditions and Disorders features a full day of one-on-one investor meetings and company presentations by management of leading public and private companies with approved or novel therapies in development for treatment of various skin diseases. In addition, H.C. Wainwright will be hosting KOL calls to discuss emerging and new data presented at AAD Conference (March 8-12) and in-depth discussion on approved and more advanced therapies in development for varying skin diseases. Skin diseases are highly common with about 16.5M patients and 7.5M patients in the US with atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis, respectively. Despite approved treatments in diseases like AD and psoriasis, there remains an unmet need for more convenient oral therapies, and for other diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), more effective therapies are needed. The conference aims to provide an immersive experience for institutional investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and industry executives who are involved with or particularly interested in novel and existing therapies to treat skin diseases.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in mid-2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the ASLAN website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

