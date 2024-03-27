Markham Fertility Centre and humm Canada partner to make fertility treatments more accessible

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markham Fertility Centre (MFC) and humm Canada proudly come together to announce better financing options for patients seeking fertility treatments.



Time, cost, and distance can be barriers for patients when accessing fertility care. While the Ministry of Ontario funds some fertility treatments at eligible clinics through the Ontario Fertility Program, the costs of both funded and unfunded treatments can cause patients to delay their decision to obtain care, or worse, prevent them from seeking treatment altogether. According to Markham Fertility Centre’s Medical Director, Dr Meivys Garcia, “Roughly one quarter of fertility patients delay treatment for financial reasons. Time is of the essence in fertility care and our partnership with humm gives patients a flexible option to finance their treatment so that they do not have to delay care. We were pleased to learn that humm offers a low-fixed interest rate to all approved patients that is much more reasonable than is available through other providers.”

"We are extremely excited to partner with Markham Fertility Centre, a true pillar in the fertility community," said Tim Moulton, CEO at humm. "Together, we aim to create a better experience for patients who are in need of fertility treatments. By combining our financial expertise with the exceptional care provided by Markham Fertility Centre, we can empower individuals and couples to pursue their dreams of starting or expanding their families."

Humm and Markham Fertility Centre are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care and support throughout their fertility journey. Through this partnership, Markham Fertility Centre and humm Canada will work collaboratively to develop flexible financial solutions and provide educational resources to help patients make informed decisions while easing one of the main hurdles to timely reproductive care.

For more information about financing options for fertility treatments and Markham Fertility Centre, please visit the website.

About humm:

Humm partners with healthcare providers to offer a more flexible and simple financing option that can make a difference in accessibility to patient care. Apart from better health outcomes, our goal is to help patients access their treatments immediately with financing up to $30,000, an easy application process and no hidden fees.

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram

About Markham Fertility Centre:

Founded in 1988 by Dr Michael Virro on the principle of being the best, today, Markham Fertility is owned and led by three dynamic female physicians, Dr Garcia, Dr Wais, and Dr Chan who firmly believe that the best care is provided when physicians are in charge, not investors. Their vision is to ensure every patient feels they are valued, that their story is unique, and that their story is the centre of the clinic’s purpose. With these guiding principles in mind, Markham Fertility Centre has proudly helped create over 12,000 families over the last 30 years and offers the most comprehensive fertility related services including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, intrauterine insemination, preimplantation genetic testing with in-house genetic counselling, as well as donor gamete and surrogacy programs. Markham Fertility Centre is one of the only clinics in Canada to offer anaesthesiology-assisted egg retrievals, allowing for a more comfortable experience for its patients. At Markham Fertility Centre, patients are the heroes of their own story, and the centre of ours.

Media Enquiries for Markham Fertility Centre: MarkE@markhamfertility.com

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube