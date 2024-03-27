Asia-Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence, 2024-2028: Set to Surge in Emerging Markets, Fueled by Internet and Smartphone Penetration

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024-2028. The market will increase from US$217.7 billion in 2023 to reach US$310.7 billion by 2028.
Amid the rising demand, firms are entering into strategic partnerships to launch new products, catering to the needs of varied demographics. Gift card platforms are also launching innovative features to make card transactions faster. In 2024, the publisher expects the market to become even more competitive with the entry of new players across the Asia Pacific region. This will support market growth over the medium term.
In emerging markets, like India, the adoption is poised to increase at a rapid rate over the next three to four years. The rising penetration of the internet and smartphones will aid the adoption of gift cards in emerging markets. The corporate gift card sector is also expected to gain increasing growth momentum in 2024. Overall, the analyst maintains a robust growth outlook for the gift card industry in the Asia Pacific region over the next three to four years.
Indian gift card providers are forging strategic partnerships to widen the distribution of their products
The Asia Pacific gift card market is poised to grow at an accelerated rate over the medium term. India-based gift card providers are targeting this growth through strategic partnerships and new product launches in 2024.
- Qwikcilver, owned by Pine Labs, entered into a strategic partnership with foodpanda in December 2023. The two firms have collaborated to launch foodpanda Gift Cards. Initially, the gift cards will be made available for corporate customers of foodpanda in Singapore and Thailand.
- Going forward, however, the gift cards will be made available across all 11 markets where foodpanda operates. With a presence in over 400 cities, foodpanda is a leading player in the online food delivery and grocery delivery segment. This partnership is, therefore, expected to further strengthen the position of Qwikcilver as a leading gift card provider in the region over the medium term.
The publisher expects providers to enter into similar strategic collaborations in 2024, as the regional gift card industry provides lucrative growth opportunities for Indian gift card firms. This will further aid the competitive landscape, while also supporting the market growth over the next three to four years.
Online gift card marketplaces are launching innovative features to boost card transaction speed
With the demand for gift cards growing at a rapid rate among consumers across age groups, firms are innovating with their platforms to deliver more convenience and satisfaction to their users.
- Tbay, the Singapore-based global gift card platform, announced the launch of Quick Sell Mode in December 2023. The new feature has been designed to make card transactions faster. The firm seeks to reduce the gift card transaction time by at least 20% with the introduction of Quick Sell Mode.
- In the recent past, the firm has introduced a series of measures that have been specifically designed to make gift card transactions safer. The security of gift card transactions is one of the major pain points for the industry. These measures, including requiring card vendors to have more than three years of experience and a good credit record, aim to solve the gift card industry's pain point.
In 2024, the publisher expects the online gift card marketplace to further launch such innovative features and integrate security measures to boost consumer confidence in gift cards. This will subsequently support the adoption of the payment tool while driving the broader industry growth over the next three to four years.
Gift cards are becoming a big business amid growing consumer adoption in Vietnam
The adoption of gift cards is poised to grow at an accelerated pace over the medium term in the Vietnamese market. The uptake is largely driven by the rising middle class and increasing consumer spending. Gift card providers are set to benefit from this, as the trend is expected to continue further in 2024.
- Got It, one of the early entrants in the gift card sector, has reported strong business growth over the last few years. The firm, notably, generated US$6.3 million in revenue in 2022. This is a 26.8% increase compared to the year before. In 2023, too, the firm is expected to report strong revenue growth, with the firm expecting a rise of nearly 49% during the 12 months.
Got It has attributed the growth to its early entry into the sector. Since 2015, the firm has significantly expanded its business scope. Over the years, the firm has moved from providing just vouchers for offline stores to covering brand partners' websites and apps. In 2024, it is also planning to foray into the peer-to-peer gifting space, to further drive its revenue growth over the next three to four years.
Gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
This bundled report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at region level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level:
Total Spend on Gifts
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|2948
|Forecast Period
|2024-2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$235.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$310.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Asia-Pacific
