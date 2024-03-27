Bridges Consumer Healthcare Appoints John Speranza as New CEO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridges Consumer Healthcare (“Bridges” or the “Company”), a consumer healthcare company focused on over-the-counter (“OTC”) and personal care products, today announced the appointment of John Speranza as CEO. Mr. Speranza succeeds Robert Long, who has led the company since its formation in 2020.

With deep industry experience in scaling and marketing consumer brands, Mr. Speranza most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at refrigerated pet food producer Freshpet, where he helped grow sales by more than 500 percent during his seven-year tenure. Prior to Freshpet, he held commercial leadership roles for nearly a decade at Colgate-Palmolive, culminating in leading their oral care toothpaste and mouthwash business.

“I was drawn to Bridges by the company’s focus on serving the unmet healthcare needs of consumers, and the growth opportunities in an expansive, vital category," said Mr. Speranza. "I am honored and eager to partner with the team at Bridges and Charlesbank to grow the business with a consumer-led strategy, and to continue delivering trusted, innovative healthcare solutions to our customers.”

“John brings an impressive track record of growing consumer brands through strong marketing, sales and innovation. We are excited to combine his leadership and experience with the growth potential of the Bridges’ brands, as well as our plans to expand our portfolio through additional acquisitions,” said Josh Klevens, Charlesbank Managing Director. “I also want to thank Robert Long, who as a founder of Bridges has been critical to Bridges’ success to date, including building a truly exceptional team. We are grateful for his leadership and dedication, and we look forward to carrying on his vision for Bridges in the years to come.”

Bridges was formed in 2020 via a partnership with private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), Mr. Long and longtime healthcare industry executive Blair Ramey. The Company is focused on building a market-leading portfolio of over-the-counter health and personal care brands that serve the unmet needs of the consumer. Notable brands include: ThermaCare Heat Wraps; Florajen, a line of refrigerator-fresh probiotic supplements; Lipo Flavonoid, which helps ease the symptoms of tinnitus (ear ringing); and Certain Dri, a clinical antiperspirant.

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bridges’ mission is to build a leading consumer healthcare company focused on OTC and personal care products and driven by consumer-led innovation and marketing. For more information, please visit www.bridgeschc.com.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. Please visit www.charlesbank.com for more information.

