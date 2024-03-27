Epazz, Inc.: Galaxy Batteries, Inc. Unveils Manufacturing Site to Spearhead Solid-State Battery Technology

CHICAGO, IL, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of solid-state battery technology, drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its subsidiary Galaxy Batteries, Inc., a trailblazer in solid-state battery technology, is proud to announce the opening of its new manufacturing site, a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.



The new facility is in Sharjah City, United Arab Emirates, and represents a significant milestone for Galaxy Batteries, Inc., as it continues to lead the charge in developing products for the drone and aerospace market.

“Our new manufacturing facility is to manufacture our solid state battery for drones and eVTOLs,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc.

For more information about Galaxy Batteries, Inc. and our sustainable initiatives, please visit https://www.galaxybatteries.com .

About Galaxy Batteries, Inc.: Galaxy Batteries, Inc. is a manufacturer of solid-state battery solutions.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. is a mission-critical provider of Metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based software. It is a company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions, enabling people to collaborate through VR in real time. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse, for which it will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses.

