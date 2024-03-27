Navitas Delivers Grid-Connected Energy with 3.3 kV SiC and Bi-directional GaN ICs at PE International 2024

TORRANCE, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced its participation in the upcoming Power Electronics International conference on April 16th- 17th 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.



Grid reliability is a key factor in a $1.3 trillion power semiconductor opportunity as Navitas’ technologies accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. Navitas will introduce the latest GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ products to the European audience, including new Gen-3 Fast SiC for high-power and higher-speed performance, plus GaNSafe™ - the world’s most protected GaN power devices.

Navitas will present the following on April 17th:

"3.3 kV SiC MOSFETs Accelerate Grid-Connected Energy Storage," Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP GeneSiC

Synopsis: The grid supplies energy from generators and delivers it to customers via transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. In the U.S., the use of electricity storage to support and optimize T&D has been limited due to high storage costs and limited design and operational experience. Recent improvements in storage and power technologies, however, coupled with changes in the marketplace, herald an era of expanding opportunity for electricity storage. SiC inverters will revolutionize electricity delivery, renewable energy integration, and energy storage. It is well-recognized that silicon-based semiconductors have inherent limitations that reduce their suitability for utility-scale applications.

"Bi-directional circuits open up new opportunities in off-grid applications," Alfred Hesener, Senior Director Industrial and Consumer Applications

Synopsis: Bi-directional circuits are critical to effectively smooth the supply/demand variation in renewable energy applications. In the past, they were expensive to make and complex to implement in power electronics applications. Wide bandgap GaN power ICs with integrated drive and advanced circuit functions deliver easy-to-use, reliable, high power density, and functionality for power factor correction circuits, solar inverters, and solid-state circuit breakers.

