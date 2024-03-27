Calian Announces the Appointment of New President of Advanced Technologies

OTTAWA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to appoint Valérie Travain-Milone as President, Advanced Technologies (AT).



Travain-Milone brings extensive leadership experience across GNSS, telecom, space, cybersecurity and digital services. Known for her purpose-driven approach and passion for technology, she has consistently nurtured teams towards success and growth. Holding an MBA in aerospace and with global experience in the Pacific, Europe and North America, her visionary leadership in per past role as CEO of Atos Canada fuelled the company’s expansion and accelerated revenue growth.

“I am thrilled to welcome Valérie to the Calian team. With her global perspective and passion for leveraging technology, she is well-positioned to lead our AT division into a new era of innovation and empower our teams worldwide to reach their full potential,” says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “Valérie is a dynamic and well-respected leader with a reputation for fostering an inclusive and healthy work culture. She’s a great fit for Calian and I look forward to her working with our strong AT leadership team to continue to take our business to new heights.” Travain-Milone is committed to her community, serving on various non-profit and not-for-profit boards. Her latest role is on the board of E2IP in Montreal, an innovative company creating human-machine interfaces for clients worldwide in manufacturing, aerospace, health and more.

“I’m excited to join Calian in this important role, leading a team with a reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions that solve complex challenges for customers,” says Travain-Milone. “I look forward to collaborating with all these talented individuals to continue the legacy of excellence they have achieved. Together, we will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Travain-Milone will officially join Calian on April 8th, 2024, taking over from outgoing President of AT, Patrick Thera, who is retiring after more than 40 years with Calian. Thera will stay on until June 3, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition for our customers, employees, partners and suppliers.

