Perma-Fix to Present at the 10th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium in New York City on April 4th

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix, will be presenting at the 10th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium, being held on Thursday, April 4th at the Harvard Club in New York City. Mr. Duff is scheduled to present at 1:15 PM ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact James Carey at Gabelli & Company: jcarey@gabelli.com .



The 10th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium draws companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

