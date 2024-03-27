Biomaterials Market is Expected to Reach $64.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomaterials market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $45.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $64.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the biomaterials market is characterized by the increasing collaborations and partnerships by major market players and the emerging applications in new therapeutic areas. Rising focus on personalized medicine and increasing regulatory approvals in biomaterials are also predicted to drive the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=393

Biomaterials Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $45.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $64.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing interest in bio-absorbable biomaterials Key Market Driver Growing demand for biomaterials in wound healing and plastic surgery

Based on type, the global biomaterials market is segmented into ceramic (carbon, calcium sulfate, aluminum oxide, calcium phosphate, zirconia, and glass), polymeric (nylon, polyethylene, silicone rubber, polymethylmethacrylate, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, polyetheretherketone, other polymeric biomaterials), metallic (cobalt-chrome alloys, titanium & titanium alloys, gold, stainless steel, silver, magnesium, and other metallic biomaterials), and natural (fibrin, collagen, chitin, cellulose, alginate, chitosan, gelatin, silk, hyaluronic acid other natural biomaterials). The metallic biomaterials segment was expected to display the highest share of the maket in 2023 due to the rise in the usage of metals and the increasing population of people over 60.

Based on application, the global biomaterials market is segmented into Ophthalmology (Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues, Intraocular Lenses, Synthetic Corneas, Contact Lenses, Other Ophthalmology Products), Orthopedic (Orthobiologics, Spine Surgery, [Spinal Fusion, Minimally Invasive Fusion, Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization {Pedicle-based Rod Systems, Interspinous Spacers, Artificial Discs}], Joint Replacement [Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement, Shoulder Replacement, Other Joint Replacement Procedures], Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation [Interference Screws, Meshes, Suture Anchors, Meniscal Repair Tacks,], Fracture Fixation [Screws, Wires, Pins, Rods, Bone Plates]), Tissue Engineering (Nanomaterials, Scaffolds, Inorganic Nanoparticles), Neurological/Central Nervous System, (Cortical Neural Prosthetics, Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Products, Hydrogel Scaffolds, Shunting Systems), Dental (Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes, Dental Implants, Tissue Regeneration Materials, Dental Membranes), Cardiovascular (Catheters, Heart Valves, Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators, Vascular Grafts, Stents, Sensors, Guidewires, Other Cardiovascular Products), Plastic Surgery (Facial Wrinkle Treatment Devices, Craniofacial Surgery Products, Bioengineered Skins, Soft Tissue Fillers, Acellular Dermal Matrices, Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices), Wound Healing (Internal Tissue Sealants, Wound Closure Devices, [Staples, Sutures], Adhesion Barriers, Surgical Hemostats, Skin Substitutes, Hernia Meshes), Urinary (Urethral Stents, Urinary Catheters, Other Urinary Products) and Other Applications (Gastrointestinal, Drug Delivery Systems, Bariatric Surgery). In 2023, the orthopedic segment was estimated to account for the largest market share. The increase in the prevalence of orthopedic conditions is predicted to create increasing growth of the market in this segment.

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America was estimated to hold the dominant share of the biomaterials market, followed by Europe. Rising biomaterial-based research, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the steady growth incidence of cancer, and the increasing need for plastic surgeries are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The APAC region is predicted to provide the fastest expanding base for biomaterials, driven by many factors like the increasing geriatric population and rise in cardiovascular disease prevalence.

Buy a Biomaterials Industry Report (698 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=393

Biomaterials market major players covered in the report, such as:

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Victrex Plc (UK)

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

CoorsTek Inc. (US)

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US)

CAM Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands)

Zeus Company Inc. (US)

AMETEK Inc. (US)

GELITA AG (Germany)

The RDI Group (Collagen Solutions (US) LLC)

Biocomposites (England)

Noble Biomaterials (US)

Regenity (US)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Solesis (US)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Foster Corporation (US)

CDI Products (US)

and Among Others

These companies boast extensive product offerings and global operations, leveraging their R&D prowess and diversified portfolios to expand their market share. They strategically employ product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold through innovative products and broaden their business reach.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=393

This report categorizes the biomaterials market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

Metallic Biomaterials Stainless Steel Titanium & Titanium Alloys Cobalt-chrome Alloys Silver Gold Magnesium Other Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials Aluminum Oxide Zirconia Calcium Phosphate Calcium Sulfate Carbon Glass

Polymeric Biomaterials Polymethylmethacrylate Polyethylene Polyester Polyvinylchloride Silicone Rubber Nylon Polyetheretherketone Other Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Fibrin Cellulose Chitin Alginate Gelatin Silk Chitosan Other Natural Biomaterials

Cell therapy Stem cell therapy Cell transplantations Stem cell therapy products Autologous therapy Allogenic therapy Cell-based immunotherapy products

Gene therapy

Tissue engineering

By Application

Cardiovascular Catheters Stents Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Sensors Heart Valves Vascular Grafts Guidewires Other Cardiovascular Products

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Knee Replacement Hip Replacement Shoulder Replacement Other Joint Replacement Procedures Spine Surgery Spinal Fusion Minimally Invasive Fusion Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Pedicle-based Rod Systems Interspinous Spacers Artificial Discs Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation Suture Anchors Interference Screws Meniscal Repair Tacks Meshes Orthobiologics Fracture Fixation Bone Plates Screws Pins Rods Wires

Ophthalmology Contact Lenses Intraocular Lenses Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues Synthetic Corneas Other Ophthalmology Products

Dental Dental Implants Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Dental Membranes Tissue Regeneration Materials

Plastic Surgery Soft Tissue Fillers Craniofacial Surgery Products Facial Wrinkle Treatment Devices Bioengineered Skins Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Acellular Dermal Matrices

Wound Healing Wound Closure Devices Sutures Staples Internal Tissue Sealants Surgical Hemostats Adhesion Barriers Hernia Meshes Skin Substitutes

Tissue Engineering Scaffolds Nanomaterials Inorganic Nanoparticles

Neurological/Central Nervous System Shunting Systems Cortical Neural Prosthetics Hydrogel Scaffolds Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Products

Urinary Urinary Catheters Urethral Stents Other Urinary Products

Other Applications Drug Delivery Systems Gastrointestinal Bariatric Surgery



By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=393

Key Market Stakeholders:

Biomaterial product manufacturing companies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals & specialty clinics)

National and regional research boards and organizations

Research & development companies

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Healthcare technology companies

Biotechnology companies

Research laboratories & academic institutes

Market research & consulting firms

Regulatory bodies

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the biomaterials market by type, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall biomaterials market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America), the Middle East {GCC [Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Rest of GCC] and the Rest of Middle East}, and Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

Related Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Restorative Dentistry Market

Medical Ceramics Market

Dental Consumables Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biomaterial-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-biomaterials.asp