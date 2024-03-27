Earth Alive announces a strategic distribution partnership with Les Entreprises Bourget Inc.

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC - "Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a company that develops, manufactures, and distributes exclusive microbial-based solutions and products, at the forefront of technology and environmentally friendly, today announces a distribution agreement with Bourget, a pioneer in road maintenance in Quebec. This strategic partnership is intended to strengthen Earth Alive's presence in the Quebec market.

For over 60 years, Bourget has provided the most effective ecological solutions to maintain Quebec's road network. With its central facilities in Saint-Paul in Lanaudière and its numerous spreader truck fleet, Bourget ensures unparalleled proximity to its customers, reinforcing its commitment for a strong and sustainable local economy.

As part of this partnership, Bourget will now promote and distribute Earth Alive's ea1™ dust suppressant in the Quebec region, offering its customers an effective ecological alternative for dust control.

ea1™ is the world's first dust control technology made with living microorganisms, 100% biodegradable, and respectful of wildlife and flora. Produced in Quebec, ea1™ is currently used in sectors such as agriculture, road infrastructure, mining, construction, and demolition in Canada and the Americas.

Thanks to its natural composition, ea1™ is non-toxic and non-corrosive. It reduces road degradation and water use. ea1™ is the only microorganism-based solution accredited by the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) made in Quebec and compliant with environmental standards.

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive, explains: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Les Entreprises Bourget Inc., a well-established leader in its field. This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to ecological innovation. Their reputation for excellence in distribution and their commitment to their customers make them an ideal partner to represent our ea1™ product in the municipal market."

"Our mission has always been to provide the most ecological and effective solutions for road maintenance. By partnering with Earth Alive, we are expanding our reach and strengthening our impact on the Quebec market. We are proud of this partnership, which marks a significant step in our growth and our commitment to a sustainable future. Furthermore, this crucial innovative step will significantly contribute to the growth of our company," shares Luc Delangis, President of Les Entreprises Bourget Inc.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Earth Alive is a leader in microbial-based technology industry. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water consumption, and eco-friendly and human-friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

Phone: 438 333-1680; 514 462-1628

Mobile: +352 621 395 338

Email: nsofronis@earthalivect.com

Contact Person at Les Entreprises Bourget:

Sonia Maltais

Director of Sales and Marketing

Phone: (418) 952-1659

Email: smaltais@bourget.qc.ca



