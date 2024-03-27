Building Supplies Retailer Chooses Bridgeline for AI-Powered Search

WOBURN, Mass., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a marketing technology company, announced today that a building supplies chain selected HawkSearch for its eCommerce site.



The retailer chose HawkSearch to boost its revenue by improving product discovery within its catalog of over 40,000 products. HawkSearch will make the online catalog easier to navigate through instant engage, autocomplete, and unit of measure conversion. When a customer first clicks into the search field, they are presented with top categories and products based on the latest trending data and personal history. As the user inputs queries with dimensions such as ’30 in single hung window’ or ’50’ extension cord,’ HawkSearch’s Unit of Measure Converter will ensure the right products appear regardless of the variety of ways a customer can enter the unit of measure.

The retailer will use HawkSearch Recommendations to provide personalized shopping for customers and product recommendations that increase the average size of each order. HawkSearch Recommendations is an AI powered product that suggests items to shoppers based on their site navigation and search habits and raises site conversions by highlighting items that shoppers are likely to buy.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "Our partnership with this building supplies chain demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building companies with eCommerce sites. HawkSearch's advanced search functionalities are crucial for navigating large complex product catalogs, ensuring users an efficient and successful online shopping experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



