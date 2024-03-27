CorMedix Inc. to Present at the Needham Annual Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on April 8 – 11, 2024.

Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Click here

A replay of the fireside chat will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” page on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at: www.cormedix.com



About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix anticipates the commercial launch of DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024, pending a timely implementation of TDAPA. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

