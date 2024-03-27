Endexx Corporation (EDXC) Leverages Global Market Trends and Legislative Reforms to Spearhead Growth in the Cannabis and Plant-Based Wellness Sectors

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a pioneering force in plant-based wellness and the parent entity behind the innovative HYLA brand, today unveiled strategic maneuvers to harness the expansive opportunities presented by recent legislative changes in Europe and its strategic forays into new international markets. This initiative is set to position EDXC and its HYLA division at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cannabis and plant-based wellness landscapes.

The landmark legalization of cannabis in Germany, highlighted by Investor's Business Daily, heralds a transformative era in the European market, ushering in unparalleled opportunities for forward-thinking companies like Endexx Corporation. Endexx is strategically positioned to capitalize on its expertise in plant-based active compounds, including cutting-edge cannabis services, formulations, and delivery technologies, to cater to the burgeoning demand across Europe.

Claude Zydnow, a distinguished Endexx Corporation Board member, expressed enthusiasm about the European legislative shifts, particularly in Germany, stating, "These legislative changes in Europe, especially Germany, present a wealth of opportunities for our innovative plant-based and vape product lines. We are eager to expand our reach, introducing our proprietary formulations and superior-quality products to new markets, capitalizing on the global shift towards cannabis acceptance and the surging demand for wellness products."

The HYLA division of Endexx is already making significant strides, offering an exclusive array of all-natural, zero-nicotine vape products that have garnered substantial traction across diverse international markets, including the Middle East and Europe. Recent distribution agreements with Sahara Trading in the UAE and strategic partnerships in Italy with XVI Ventures have primed HYLA for exponential growth and extended market penetration.

Moreover, Endexx Corporation has commenced TPD registration in Europe, further cementing its market presence and paving the way for expanded distribution throughout the continent.

With a commitment to sustainability, wellness, and innovation, Endexx Corporation invests in research and development, strategic marketing, and global expansion efforts to leverage evolving market dynamics and regulatory landscapes. The company's proactive stance in embracing regulatory changes and exploring new market opportunities is poised to drive substantial growth and generate significant value for its shareholders in the years ahead.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness and topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butter, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research and lab work to provide a functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and skin health support. www.endexx.com

About HYLA

Hyla currently markets its proprietary non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products in a wide variety of flavors. The Hyla device is the first non-nicotine vape product to be produced in this manner in the United States and provides an unprecedented 4,500 puffs per device. Hyla is currently being distributed in 10 countries and has signed distribution agreements with an additional nine countries. www.tryhyla.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except utilizing a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and, where applicable, the requirements under the securities laws of any other relevant jurisdiction.

