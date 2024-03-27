Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Appoints Christina A. Peeney to Board of Directors

RYE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE: GCV) (the “Fund”) announced the appointment of Christina A. Peeney to the Board of the Fund effective February 13, 2024.



Ms. Peeney is an Adjunct Professor in the Business and Computer Science Department at Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey. She is also an analyst at Amabile Partners. She was previously an auditor at Ernst & Young LLP and a Senior Account Executive at Prudential Investments Retirement Services. She received a B.A. in English Literature from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.

About Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $79 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return on its assets through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

