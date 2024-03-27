Alira Health Joins Forces with APMA to Advance Podiatric Registry

Framingham, Mass., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm, joined the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the largest professional association representing podiatrists, physicians and surgeons who treat the foot and ankle, as a corporate member to help advance APMA’s Podiatric Registry. The APMA registry supports researchers’ understanding of diseases and ways to treat them. The addition of Alira Health’s deep clinical and Real-World Evidence (RWE) expertise brings even more insight into real patient experiences, contributing to better outcomes.

"APMA is excited by the opportunity to drive powerful research to improve patient care in conjunction with Alira Health," said APMA Senior Medical Director Dyane E. Tower, DPM, MPH, MS, CAE. "The real-world evidence in the APMA Registry has tremendous potential to advance clinical research around diabetic foot ulcers with data that is representative of the actual patient journey our physicians see in their practice," Dr. Tower said.

“Our partnership with APMA marks an advancement in accelerating innovation and new solutions for patients,” said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health. “It is another important step to help our partners develop new treatments for DFUs and prevent over 150,000 amputations a year in the USA.”

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its pharma, biotech, and medtech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more at AliraHealth.com.

About the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA)

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today’s podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.