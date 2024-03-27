SaaS Growth Strategist Finalizes Acquisition of DataCapable

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Potter, founder of Thrive Advisors, specialists in helping SaaS startups achieve a nine-figure exit strategy, today announced that he has finalized the acquisition of DataCapable, a SaaS company that specializes in situational awareness and real-time threat and outage mapping. Potter plans to expand DataCapable’s services to the utilities and telecommunications markets, offering outage event mapping, threat detection, and customer alert services.



“DataCapable has created a platform that uses SaaS AI technology to capture, automate, and distribute actionable information about critical events in real-time,” said Potter. “Telecomm and power companies desperately need reliable situational awareness, threat management data, and real-time outage mapping during an emergency. The public also needs a reliable source of information to keep them informed and prevent panic. DataCapable fulfills a unique role and has proven invaluable to public service agencies and utility customers. We plan to leverage the technology to help service customers reduce response time and improve customer satisfaction.”

DataCapable is an industry leader in situational awareness and tracking high-impact events such as power outages, fires, and floods, giving businesses, utilities, government agencies, and the public actionable information during emergencies. Following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the founders of DataCapable recognized the value of converting real-time data streams, such as social media posts, into actionable intelligence. With the help of artificial intelligence, DataCapable provides customers with the data needed to make critical decisions, such as managing responses to storms, monitoring and deploying wildfire crews, and keeping officials informed during active shooter events. DataCapable’s Community Portal also informs the community about response and recovery, including real-time interactive mapping.

“Bill’s acquisition will help DataCapable improve our operations and expand our market reach,” said Pete DiSalvo, CEO and co-founder of DataCapable. “Bill has a proven track record of helping SaaS companies overcome obstacles and achieve rapid growth. With his guidance, we anticipate expanding our situational awareness offering, improving our AI capabilities, and contributing to public safety.”

Bill Potter is an entrepreneur and investor who specializes in working with technology startup companies. Before launching Thrive Advisors, Potter founded MessageBroadcast, which supports omnichannel communications for intelligent customer engagement. He sold MessageBroadcast for $260 million before launching Thrive Advisors, consultants specializing in helping SaaS companies overcome obstacles to success. Thrive Advisors helps startup companies with growth strategies, product development, building sales momentum, scaling infrastructure, and helping businesses thrive, including orchestrating profitable exit strategies.

About Thrive Advisors

Thrive Advisors specializes in helping SaaS and technology companies overcome barriers to success and position themselves for a profitable exit. Bill Potter, founder of Thrive Advisors, knows that startups hit plateaus where growth halts due to lack of funds, market shifts, resource allocation, or other issues. Thrive Advisors understands the challenges of scaling sales, marketing, and operations and empowers clients to maximize growth and realize their vision for accelerated success and a lucrative exit.

For more information, visit http://thriveadvisors.com .

About DataCapable

DataCapable is a B2B SaaS company that delivers situational awareness to businesses, organizations, governments, and other teams when it matters most. Powered by patented real-time AI and backed by expert analysts, the DataCapable® Platform™ pinpoints high-impact events and provides critical decision-making intelligence as events unfold – empowering DataCapable’s Partners to respond quickly and confidently.

For more information, visit http://datacapable.com .

Contact:

Clay Vaughn

Thrive Advisors

clay@thriveadvisors.com