SFWJ/MedCana Announces Significant Progress Across Its Operations, Eyes Global Expansion and Enhanced Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SFWJ, doing business as MedCana, a leading entity in the cannabis and agricultural technology sectors, today announces remarkable advancements across its diverse portfolio. With its subsidiaries in the final stages of negotiations to determine varietals to export to Europe and Australia, and Eko2o S.A.S. rapidly expanding its reach within the agricultural industry, MedCana is poised for significant growth and profitability.



MedCana's strategic foray into cannabis production is nearing fruition, with operations gearing up to meet the stringent quality and regulatory standards of the European and Australian markets. This expansion is expected to significantly boost MedCana's international presence and open new avenues for growth.

Simultaneously, Eko2o S.A.S., a majority-controlled subsidiary of MedCana, is making notable strides in distributing advanced greenhouse and irrigation technologies to some of the largest producers of flowers, avocados and bananas in the country. This expansion underscores Eko2o's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability through innovative solutions.

Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of SFWJ/MedCana, expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stating: "We are delighted with the progress we've made across all fronts. The final negotiations for cannabis exportation and the rapid expansion of Eko2o's technology distribution mark a significant milestone in our journey. We are now closer than ever to achieving profitability and solidifying our position as industry leaders."

This announcement highlights MedCana's continued commitment to advancing cannabis production and agricultural technology, driving innovation, and promoting sustainability. As the company moves forward with its expansion plans, stakeholders can anticipate enhanced profitability and a stronger global presence in the coming years.

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

