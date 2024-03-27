Mawson Infrastructure Group Expands Co-Location Business

30% Growth in Total Co-Location Services Business to about 25,284 Miners or about 82 MW



Increases Co-Location Services Business by about 5,880 Miners or About 20 MW

Expands Enterprise Customer Co-Location Agreement after 3 Consecutive Co-Location Customer Agreements Executed and Implemented since the start of Q4, 2023

MIDLAND, Pa., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company, announced that it has expanded its co-location business.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, commented, “We are very pleased to increase and grow our co-location services business. After successfully executing and implementing three consecutive co-location customer agreements since the start of Q4, 2023, we are delighted that we have further expanded our enterprise customer agreement with Consensus. Our expansion of this enterprise customer relationship reflects our operational and technological excellence and the growing strength of our co-location digital infrastructure platform, in addition to our expertise across our other businesses including our self-mining bitcoin business and our energy management businesses.”

On March 25, 2024, Mawson signed a customer service addendum to its previous Customer Service Framework Agreement (“Customer Agreement”) with Consensus Technology Group LLC (“Consensus”) that expanded its co-location services business by approximately an additional 5,880 miners or approximately an additional 20 MW. The initial Customer Agreement signed on October 12, 2023, between wholly owned subsidiaries of Mawson and Consensus, for co-location business services was approximately 15,876 miners or approximately 50 MW. With the execution of this new customer service addendum, Mawson is expected to provide Consensus co-location business services for a total of approximately 21,756 miners or approximately 70 MW, with Mawson’s total co-location services business growing to about 25,284 miners or about 82 MW upon full deployment. In addition to its co-location services business, Mawson operates self-mining bitcoin and energy management businesses.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure company. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson aligns digital infrastructure, sustainable energy, and next-generation fixed and mobile data center solutions, enabling efficient Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of digital infrastructure assets. Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining.

For more information, visit: https://mawsoninc.com/

