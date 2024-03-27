Getty Images and United Football League Sign Multi-Year Renewal of Photography Partnership

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has been named the Official Photographic Agency of the United Football League (UFL). The UFL season kicks off on Saturday, March 30, 2024, when the Birmingham Stallions visit the Arlington Renegades at 1 PM ET.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Getty Images’ award-winning sports photographers and editors will deliver high-quality imagery from every game during the 12-week season. This includes all on and off the field action, such as gameplay, warmups, fan interactions, celebrations and more, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.

“We are excited to partner with the United Football League and bring unrivaled and compelling content of the UFL’s inaugural season to fans across the country,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Sports Michael Heiman. “For nearly 30 years, Getty Images prides itself in being a trusted partner to all in the industry and works hard to deliver outstanding service in the creation and distribution of iconic sporting moments to the widest possible audience via our unparalleled distribution platform.”

“We are thrilled to announce Getty Images as the Official Photographic Agency of the UFL,” said Jeroen van den Bergh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy for the UFL. “This partnership ensures that our league's moments of triumph, intensity, and camaraderie are impeccably captured, further enriching the narrative of our dynamic sport.”

Getty Images partners with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to 125 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, National Collegiate Athletic Association, PGA of America, College Football Playoff and Formula 1, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.

