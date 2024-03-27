Global Skincare Devices Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2024 to 2034

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skincare Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The skincare devices industry is experiencing a period of significant expansion, with projections indicating a rise from USD 15.87 billion in 2023 to reach USD 57.29 billion by 2034. Innovative product approvals and heightened awareness regarding skin health are key catalysts steering this progress. With technology continuing to redefine the skincare landscape, there is a marked increase in the adoption of advanced diagnostics and treatment solutions globally.

The proliferation of treatment devices as the leading revenue contributor is driven by extensive application in dermatological treatments and ongoing technological advancements, namely in laser-based devices. Recent FDA approvals, such as that of CUTERA, INC.'s AviClear, represent a growing trend of breakthrough treatments entering the market, supporting the sustained growth of this segment.

The treatments segment, inclusive of hair removal and cosmetic laser procedures, has dominated market revenue shares, signaling a strong consumer demand for aesthetic enhancements. Devices like Promoitalia's iWave are making strides in microwave body contouring, emphasizing safety and effectiveness—an aspect that resonates with today's discerning consumers. Diagnostics is also expected to see a considerable uptick, attributable to enhanced disease detection capabilities of state-of-the-art devices.

Hospitals are currently the leading end-users within the skincare devices landscape, attributed to their robust infrastructure and comprehensive treatment offerings. However, clinics are projected to experience the fastest growth due to cost-effective services and an increase in specialized dermatological care.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to play a pivotal role in distribution, yet online retail channels display the most dynamic growth potential. With entities like Geske German Beauty Tech expanding into key markets and offering data-driven personalized skincare solutions, e-commerce is solidifying its position within the skincare sector.

North America's robust market share is spurred by an escalation in skin-related ailments and an embrace of advanced cosmetic procedures. The introduction of innovative skincare solutions, such as GlowBirds Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, supports this trend. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region promises remarkable growth, fueled by medical tourism and strategic moves by companies like Amorepacific to capture market segments with a growing interest in beauty and wellness.

The skincare devices market is segmented into a variety of product categories, applications, end-users, distribution channels, and regions. These granular analyses help in understanding specific growth trends and market potential across different segments. Skincare devices are increasingly becoming an indispensable component of modern, technologically-informed skincare regimens. As these devices evolve to cater to a multitude of skin ailments and cosmetic preferences, the global market for skincare devices is expected to thrive over the next decade.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $57.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

