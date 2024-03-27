21Shares Launches Revolutionary Toncoin Staking ETP (TONN) for Hassle-Free Staking Rewards

World’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs releases the 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP

ZURICH, March 27, 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, proudly announces the launch of 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP. This groundbreaking product provides investors with a seamless way to engage in the staking ecosystem and earn rewards effortlessly.

The Toncoin Staking ETP presents an innovative solution for investors seeking exposure to staking rewards without the complexities of setting up and managing a staking node. With our ETP, investors can now enjoy the benefits of staking Toncoin while leveraging the liquidity and convenience of traditional financial markets.

"Our 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP opens up a new horizon for investors, providing a hassle-free gateway to staking rewards within the blockchain ecosystem," remarked Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder & President of 21Shares. "We are dedicated to empowering investors with innovative products like the Toncoin Staking ETP, reaffirming our commitment to driving the evolution of blockchain investment opportunities."

Key features of the 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP:

Toncoin (TON): A decentralized layer 1 blockchain, now known as "The Open Network" after acquisition by the TON Foundation. Toncoin serves as the native currency of the TON network.





Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Consensus: TON utilizes a PoS consensus model for scalability and network reliability, offering fast, transparent, and secure payment services with minimal fees.





Mission: The Open Network aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem of user-facing services like the super-app WeChat, offering products like a decentralized storage, decentralized VPN, a payments solution and a native wallet to hold crypto directly within the messaging app. It is characterized by its community-driven approach and flexible architecture, catering to the needs of typical consumers.





aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem of user-facing services like the super-app WeChat, offering products like a decentralized storage, decentralized VPN, a payments solution and a native wallet to hold crypto directly within the messaging app. It is characterized by its community-driven approach and flexible architecture, catering to the needs of typical consumers. Scalability: TON's advanced scalability ensures fast settlement time for transactions in a cost-effective manner, facilitating rapid network growth without adverse effects on the environment.





Endorsement by Telegram: Despite separation, Telegram endorses TON as its platform of choice for web3 infrastructure, highlighting its commitment to blockchain innovation.





The 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP will be available for trading on the SIX Exchange starting Wednesday, 27th March, 2024, providing investors with a seamless pathway to engage with Toncoin staking and tap into the potential rewards with the staking ecosystem.

For more information about the 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP, please visit https://21shares.com/product/TONN

Name ETN ISIN Ticker Listing Currency Exchange Listing Date 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP CH1297762812 TONN SE USD SIX Swiss Exchange 27th March 2024

Press Contacts:

Maggie Ng, VP of Marketing, press@21.co

About 21.co/21Shares:

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares , the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Sharesis registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich, London and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares .

###

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2023 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with SIX Exchange Regulation AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2023 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).