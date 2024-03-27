Vehicle Armor Materials Market worth $9.3 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vehicle Armor Materials Market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 6.7 billion in 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the vehicle armor materials market is propelled by a confluence of factors that highlight the evolving demands of modern security and defense requirements. At the forefront, increasing geopolitical tensions and the proliferation of asymmetric warfare have heightened the need for enhanced protective measures for military and civilian vehicles alike. Nations around the world are investing in advanced armor solutions to safeguard personnel and assets against a diverse array of threats, including ballistic, blast, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This necessity has catalyzed significant research and development efforts aimed at creating materials that offer superior protection without compromising vehicle performance, leading to innovations in lightweight composites, ceramics, and high-strength alloys. Technological advancements play a pivotal role, enabling the development of materials that provide improved ballistic resistance, durability, and multi-threat protection. The drive for lighter, more efficient armor solutions reflects the dual need for mobility and security, particularly in military contexts where operational flexibility and fuel efficiency are crucial. Moreover, the civilian sector's growing interest in personal security has expanded the market for armored vehicles, further stimulating demand for advanced armor materials.

List of Key Players in Vehicle Armor Materials Market:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) Saint-Gobain SA (France) ATI, Inc. (US) Honeywell International Inc. (US) Teijin Limited (Japan) Alcoa Corporation (US) Tata Steel Limited (India) Ceramtec (Germany) SAAB AB (Sweden) Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities in Vehicle Armor Materials Market:

Drivers: The demand for bulletproof vehicles is increasing due to increasing security concerns Restraints: High cost of the armor materials is a great threat for the vehicle armor materials market. Opportunity: Growing demand for lightweight and safety vehicles. Challenge: Increasing safety standards and certifications is a challenge for the vehicle armor materials market

Key Findings of the Study:

Defense by application is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Para millitart by application is projected to be the second largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for vehicle armor materials during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The defense sector stands as the largest market for vehicle armor materials due to several key factors that uniquely position it as the primary driver of demand within the industry. Firstly, defense organizations worldwide prioritize the protection of military personnel and assets, necessitating the deployment of armored vehicles equipped with advanced protective solutions. The nature of modern warfare, characterized by asymmetrical threats, guerrilla tactics, and the proliferation of sophisticated weaponry, underscores the critical importance of effective armor materials in safeguarding against ballistic, blast, and improvised explosive device (IED) threats. Furthermore, defense budgets allocated by governments and international organizations prioritize investments in vehicle armor materials as part of broader defense modernization efforts. With significant financial resources dedicated to enhancing military capabilities and ensuring force readiness, defense procurement programs drive substantial demand for state-of-the-art armor technologies. This sustained investment enables defense contractors and material suppliers to innovate and develop advanced armor materials that meet the stringent requirements of military specifications and standards. The defense sector's prominence in the vehicle armor materials market is also underscored by its unique operational requirements and mission profiles. Military vehicles must withstand a wide range of threats while maintaining mobility, agility, and operational effectiveness in diverse environments.

Based on type, the vehicle armor materials market has been segmented into metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, fiberglass, aramid fibers and others. Metals & alloys accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

Metals and alloys play a crucial role in vehicle armor materials due to their inherent strength, durability, and ability to withstand ballistic threats. The driving factor for their use lies in the continuous pursuit of materials capable of providing superior protection against evolving threats while maintaining manageable weight to ensure vehicle mobility and performance. Innovations in metallurgy and alloy design enable the development of armor materials that offer optimal balance between protection, weight reduction, and cost-effectiveness, thus driving advancements in vehicle armor technology.

Based on application, the vehicle armor materials market has been segmented into defense, paramilitary, police, security agencies, personal and others. Defense, accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

In defense applications, the primary driving factor in vehicle armor materials is the need for superior protection against a wide range of threats while maintaining mobility and operational efficiency. This demand pushes for continuous advancements in materials science and engineering to develop armor materials that offer high levels of ballistic resistance, durability, and lightweight properties. Additionally, the evolving nature of modern warfare, characterized by new weapon technologies and tactics, further fuels the drive for innovative armor solutions capable of adapting to emerging threats and providing comprehensive protection for military personnel and assets.

