Stryten Energy Receives Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas “Vendor of the Year” Award

Alpharetta, Georgia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has once again been named Vendor of the Year by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions.

Winners of the Vendor of the Year award are chosen based on their performance, along with growth building attributes demonstrated consistently throughout the year. For the second consecutive year, Stryten Energy is the only battery manufacturer to receive this honor.

“We are honored to be recognized by Logisnext as a preferred partner for lift truck batteries, chargers and battery accessories,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Industrial Sales and Service, at Stryten Energy. “Receiving this award again reflects our pledge to provide our customers with the competitive edge they need to achieve their goals.”

“We would like to congratulate Stryten Energy on receiving the MLA Service & Aftermarket Parts Vendor of the Year award, and we look forward to continued success and collaboration in the future,” said John Lamancusa, Preferred Partner Programs Manager at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Their dedication to excellence has made a significant impact on our organization, and we are honored to have them as a preferred partner.”

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Learn more at LogisnextAmericas.com.

