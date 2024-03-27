Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC Integrates Applied Pay in a Single Day

Chicago, IL., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC is leveraging Applied Pay to deliver easy online insured payment options. To realize the benefit of creating customer choice while better managing cash flow, Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC quickly implemented the digital payments solution within a single day without disrupting business operations.

“We needed a payments solution that made it easy for our clients to pay online, but were wary of the significant downtime that typically comes with changing technology platforms,” said Valerie Roberts, accounting manager, Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC. “Not only does Applied Pay offer the experience we wanted for our clients, but the Applied team had us quickly up and running so that we could continue binding policies and issuing payments without skipping a beat.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Managing the pain of change is one of the biggest factors that keeps agencies from adopting new technology platforms,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay’s flexible solution and quick start-up time makes it easy for agencies like Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC to offer their clients and staff a better payment experience without causing disruptions to their business.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Mackoul Risk Solutions LLC

Mackoul Risk Solutions is an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions to protect clients’ business and lives from the unexpected. Mackoul Risk Solutions specializes in real estate insurance, business, commercial insurance, personal insurance (home and auto), and employee benefits programs in the New York Metropolitan area. With offices in Long Beach, NY, and Morristown, NJ, we serve clients in Manhattan, Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Jersey City, and Hoboken.