AAFMAA Joins DoD-Led Military Spouse Employment Partnership

FT. MYER, Va., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, today announces a partnership with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), a Department of Defense (DoD) led initiative that connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.



MSEP serves to increase career opportunities for military spouses by partnering with like-minded organizations that offer career options and competitive salaries equivalent to their civilian counterparts.

“With the unemployment rate for military spouses roughly at 21%, we want to do what we can to decrease that number,” said Michael Meese, President of AAFMAA. “We are thrilled to join MSEP and are committed to increasing employment opportunities for military spouses who have long struggled to maintain steady employment due to the challenges associated with military life.”

AAFMAA joins over 700 MSEP partners, who have contributed to hiring over 275,000 military spouses. As the DoD website explains, “MSEP, a targeted recruitment and employment solution, creates employment connections that provide companies with direct access to military spouses seeking career opportunities and spouses with direct access to employers who are actively recruiting.” AAFMAA is proud to be leading the effort to enhance spouse employment.

AAFMAA is committed to providing military spouses with employment opportunities, in addition to a supportive and flexible work environment. Currently, AAFMAA has offices in Virginia and North Carolina, with military spouses working remotely from locations including Poland, Texas, and Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington State.

AAFMAA recently joined Blue Star Families and the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program 4+1 Commitment to help combat military spouse unemployment.

About AAFMAA

The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

