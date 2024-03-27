Pretzelmaker Debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Pretzel Bites

Original Pretzel Bite Inventor Takes Taste Buds on Epic Adventure with Latest Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker , owned by FAT Brands Inc. and the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, today announces its latest Pretzel Bite creation – Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Pretzel Bites. Made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal’s Cinnadust mix, the irresistibly sweet bites are available for a limited time only, starting April 1 through June 30.

Sprinkling joy and fun into fans’ days, the all-new Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Pretzel Bites are freshly baked, hand-rolled, and dusted with a layer of Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s signature flavor. To complete the craveable snack, guests can layer on an extra level of sweetness by dunking their bites in Pretzelmaker’s Vanilla Glaze dipping sauce.

“We continually strive to create one-of-a-kind menu offerings that bring excitement to our fans,” said Katie Thoms Senior Director of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Our partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch brings a level of sweetness and nostalgia that we feel will resonate with our guests and drive them to visit our locations for an epic taste bud adventure!”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands



FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Pretzelmaker ®



Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into one of the largest soft pretzel concepts in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.