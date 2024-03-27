Jitterbit’s Vinyl Named to 2024 Constellation ShortList™ in the “Enterprise Low-Code Tools and Platforms” Category

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced that Vinyl, its low-code application platform designed for large enterprises to solve complex business problems, was named to the 2024 Constellation ShortList™ in the “Enterprise Low-Code Tools and Platforms” category. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s Constellation ShortList for Enterprise Low-Code Tools and Platforms,” said Manoj Chaudhary, Chief Technology Officer at Jitterbit. “Vinyl is a powerful solution for organizations looking to automate, digitally transform, and scale their business. Vinyl introduces a new standard of ease and speed to enterprise app development, empowering company leaders to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

Jitterbit's Vinyl is a low-code application development solution that makes it easy to build and deploy secure, scalable, end-to-end business applications, fast. On average, Vinyl users develop 10 to 30 apps per year, a significant leap from the mere one or two apps achievable through traditional development methods. The solution also helps enterprises reduce application development by up to 80%.

Powerful enough for full-stack developers and intuitive enough for citizen developers, Vinyl empowers anyone to create secure apps that run on any device, automate any business process, and connect to any data source — all with no coding required. With Vinyl, users can:



Decrease dependence on IT resources

Continuously improve and scale systems with speed and ease

Leverage legacy systems to save money and time

Build competitive advantages in weeks, not months, by digitizing insights, customer experience, sales productivity, and more

Lower costs for application development by up to 80%



Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

“Constellation’s ShortLists play a critical role in accelerating technology buying decisions,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Buy-side clients trust that our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market.”

To learn more about Jitterbit’s product offerings, please visit www.jitterbit.com.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Media Contact:

Brittni Borrero

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Jitterbit)

Phone: 248-931-3418

Email: brittnib@gabrielmarketing.com