Autonomix to Present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference

Live webcast presentation on Thursday, April 4th at 3:55 PM ET



THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, will present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference being held in New York City, NY on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 3:55 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website .

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.autonomix.com ).

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .