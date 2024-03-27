Global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Value to Cross US$ 3.5 billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic imaging equipment market is estimated to be worth US$ 2,305.7 million in 2024. The demand for ophthalmic imaging equipment to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, the global ophthalmic imaging equipment industry valuation is likely to reach up to US$ 3,538.7 million.



An increase in the incidence of eye disorders with a growing aging population is anticipated to remain the key factor fuelling the demand for ophthalmic imaging equipment in the coming days. Global manufacturers are also taking advantage of the emerging technologies in ophthalmic imaging and are providing cutting-edge equipment to the growing patient population.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,538.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.4 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Study Report

North America's ophthalmological imaging equipment industry accounts for around 36.1% of the global market in 2024.

The United States ophthalmological imaging solutions market is likely to advance with a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The regional markets of Canada and Mexico are expected to progress at 4.8% and 1.9% CAGRs, respectively, through the projected years.

The overall market for optical imaging equipment in East Asia is estimated to be worth around US$ 341 million, 14.8% of the global revenue share, in 2024.

China is the leading manufacturer in East Asia and is estimated to advance with an impressive 5.4% CAGR through the projected years.



Competitive Landscape for Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Players

The incidence of age-related eye disorders is rising due to the aging population in developed and emerging economies like China. So, the emergence of several new market players in Asia and other developing regions is anticipated to fragment the market shortly.

“Leading ophthalmological imaging equipment manufacturers collaborating with well-known eye care facilities and hospitals have become more recognizable and trustworthy. Likewise, Manufacturers or Brands prioritizing a patient-centric imaging experience have also witnessed a satisfying rise in client base as they enhance user comfort and diagnostic outcome, “– says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Essilor Instruments

Haag-Streit AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon

Canon Inc.

Quantel Medical Inc.

Halma plc

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Recent Developments by the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Industry Participants

In June 2020, Quantel Medical finalized the acquisition of Ellex and its laser and ultrasound technology solutions. Shortly, Lumibird Group, the subsidiary of Lumibird Group, Lumibird Medical, was formed by merging three entities, Quantel Medical, Ellex, and Optotek. These subsidiary supplies medical equipment, including fiber lasers, solid lasers, and laser diodes. Lumibard is also known for its dedication to innovation and is a global leader in ophthalmic equipment manufacturing.

In August 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Glaukos Corporation 510(k) approval for its new product iStent limitless. This trabecular micro-bypass device is designed to lower patients' excessive intraocular pressure (IOP) and can be used as a stand-alone surgery. This innovative product benefits patients whose primary open-angle glaucoma has not responded to previous medication or surgical therapy.

Country-wise Insights

Country Regional Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 4.6% CAGR China 5.4% CAGR

In 2024, North America will account for 36.1% of the worldwide ophthalmological imaging equipment sector, with a sales of approximately $833 million. Compact and effective retinal imaging technologies are in high demand in North America, helping to fuel the expanding trend of point-of-care imaging in clinics and primary care settings. According to Fact.MR's market analysis, the adoption of ophthalmological imaging equipment in the region is expected to grow at a 4.5% annual rate until 2034, resulting in a net market worth of US$ 1,298 million.

China is the major manufacturer of ophthalmological imaging equipment in East Asia, accounting for more than 50% of total production. So, during the following 10 years, the output of all optometry equipment in this country is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4%. Following this lucrative growth rate, China's ophthalmological imaging equipment sector is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 298 million by 2034, up from US$ 175 million in 2024.

