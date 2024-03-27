VIDEO: AXIM Biotechnologies CEO Presents at Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024

Company CEO John Huemoeller II Interviewed by Tony Noto on AXIM’s Diagnostic Research Programs in Dry Eye Disease and Parkinson’s

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare diagnostic solutions development company, today released a fireside chat interview conducted with its CEO John Huemoeller II and Tony Noto at the 2024 Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit. During the presentation, Mr. Huemoeller shares insights into the Company’s work with its two FDA-cleared ophthalmological diagnostic assays currently being marketed to clinicians throughout the country as well as research being conducted in its Parkinson’s diagnostic program.

The presentation can be viewed here: https://aximbiotech.com/presentations/

“We’re in the diagnostic solutions segment using teardrops and have mastered a couple of tests already, Lactoferrin which is for dry eye disease, and IgE which is for allergies,” said John Huemoeller II, CEO of AXIM Biotechnologies during the presentation. “So if you go into your eye doctor and you have red, scratchy, itchy eyes, [the question becomes] ‘do you have an allergy or do you have dry eye disease?’ We can tell that doctor or that patient what they have, which is really important when it comes to whether various treatments are working. Other tests are qualitative, and ours are quantitative, so we can actually measure that exact amount of that biomarker.”

“The real challenge was in using just a teardrop [for our tests], which is so small, about 100 microliters…and to be able to test for that biomarker in that little teardrop is really amazing and what we’ve been able to do. So now that we've been able to master that, it's allowed us to move into other places, such as Parkinson's,” added Huemoeller.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for the diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. The Company owns two of the only five FDA Cleared Diagnostic tests for Dye Eye Disease. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Further, Axim’s eye care diagnostic products that are FDA cleared may not be manufactured in large enough quantities or that third parties with established eye care physicians will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidates are successful, they may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

