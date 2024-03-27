Newsweek and Statista Announce Third Annual Most Trustworthy Companies in America Ranking

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced today the release of its Most Trustworthy Companies in America rankings. This is Newsweek’s third Most Trustworthy Companies in America ranking, which includes 700 companies across 23 different industries.



Newsweek provides guidance to consumers, investors and employees by highlighting the most trustworthy companies according to consumer trust, investor trust and employee trust. Consideration includes all companies headquartered in the US with a revenue of over $500 million, and more than 97,000 evaluations of companies were submitted.

“The Third Annual Most Trustworthy Companies in America celebrates the unwavering commitment of companies that prioritize integrity, transparency, and reliability,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “As we continue to navigate a complex business landscape, these honorees serve as beacons of trust, embodying values that resonate with consumers and stakeholders alike.”

The top companies per industry include:

Aerospace & Defense - Collins Aerospace

Appliances & Electronics - Bose

Automotive & Components - Goodyear

Banks - Navy Federal

Construction - Andersen Construction

Consulting & Professional Services - Adtalem Global Education

Consumer Goods - Procter & Gamble

Energy & Utilities - American Transmission Company

Financial Services - Visa

Food & Beverage - Quaker Oats

Grocery & Convenience Stores - Publix

Health Care & Life Sciences - Teladoc Health

Insurances - American Equity

Machines & Industrial Equipment - Grainger

Materials & Chemicals - Sherwin-Williams

Media & Entertainment - DreamWorks Animation

Real Estate & Housing - Kraft Group

Retail - Chewy

Software & Telecommunications - DocuSign

Technology Hardware - NVIDIA

Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods - Levi Strauss

Transport, Logistics & Packaging - United Parcel Service

Travel, Dining & Leisure - Marriott International



See the full ranking report here: https://www.newsweek.com/mtca-2024

