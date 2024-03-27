Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Announces Its Landmark Accomplishment Obtaining Florida County Contract Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), a leading Company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, announces being awarded another esteemed County Contract in Florida. This latest triumph is a remarkable achievement that reinforces the organization's unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

The contract's key highlights focus on the enhancement and upkeep of parks and recreational facilities, enriching the lives of county residents. Spanning over five years and valued at approximately $3 million, the Sustainable G reen Team, Ltd. will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of outdoor spaces within the community.

The comprehensive contract encompasses a wide range of services, including emergency assistance, to ensure the safety and well-being of park and trail users. Moreover, it extends to 5 state-of-the-art recreation centers, numerous charming small parks scattered across 15,000 acres of lush greenery, and an array of amenities such as senior centers, pools, splash pads, and dog parks.

SGTM has secured ongoing government contracts with a combined total value of $37 million over the next 4 to 5 years and foresees expanding this further by strategically adding additional agreements to increase the Company's market share in those existing areas.

What sets these contracts apart is SGTM's innovative approach to tree maintenance, which ensures the safety and well-being of the county's trees and utilizes the byproducts as feedstock for the Company's revolutionary product line. This groundbreaking utilization of resources promotes sustainability and demonstrates the organization's commitment to creating a circular economy.

"We are honored to have been chosen for this significant County Contract," states Tony Raynor, CEO/President of SGTM . "Through our sustainable practices and unwavering dedication to environmental preservation, we strive to create a greener and more vibrant community for current and future generations."

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. stands at the forefront of the green revolution, revolutionizing how to approach parks and recreation. With SGTM's exceptional services and unwavering commitment to sustainability, the Company continues to make remarkable strides in building a better and more environmentally conscious world.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About Sustainable Green T eam, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTu b e C h annel , corporate videos - https://www.youtub e .com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube. c om/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU , and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50ae6392-eea6-4248-afc8-5dc9f378133c