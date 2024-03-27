S & P Global Market Intelligence Ranks German American Bank as a Top Community Bank in the Nation for the Second Consecutive Year

JASPER, Ind., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) has earned the number 27 spot out of 200 U.S. community banks assessed by S&P Global Market Intelligence with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. The ranking is based on 2023 performance in which German American Bank ranks the highest of banks serving southern Indiana and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



“We are honored to once again be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top performing community banks in the nation. 2023 was a volatile year for the banking industry marked by many challenges. Our organization’s ability to perform at such a high level in such difficult times is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our relationship-focused team of professionals,” states Neil Dauby, Chairman and CEO. “Our company remained steadfast in its commitment to its employees, customers, communities and shareholders throughout the entire year and will continue to serve all of our stakeholders with strength and resilience for years to come.”

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 75 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

