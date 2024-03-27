Avantax Welcomes Financial Advisors Heidi and Nicholas Irwin, Longtime Fixtures of the Lockhart, Texas, Community

DALLAS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax® Inc., a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, is pleased to welcome Heidi and Nicholas Irwin, married advisors who transferred to Avantax after many years of affiliation with Edward Jones, where the couple report having managed more than $250 million in total client assets, as of March 20, 2024*. The couple joins current Avantax affiliate Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC.



Heidi Irwin joined her father’s financial planning practice in 2014, decades after he started it in the Central Texas town of Lockhart, known as “The Barbecue Capital of Texas.” Nicholas joined the family business in 2020. The couple chose to transfer to Avantax because they were attracted to the flexibility of the independent financial advisor model and having access to, and the support of, experts in the Avantax Home Office, especially to provide clients with solutions for complex cases.

“We feel strongly that to do our best work, especially for high-net-worth clients with complex cases, we need access to advanced tools, resources and experts like we know are available with Avantax,” financial advisor Heidi Irwin said. “We’re looking forward to having more in-depth, tax-focused financial planning conversations with clients because the plethora of what Avantax offers for addressing tax issues will strongly complement my and Nic’s strengths.”

Having been part of a family-owned business for many years, personal relationships are key to Heidi and Nic, and they said they’ve seen that reflected in the culture of the Avantax Community.

“I was so impressed during our Avantax Home Office Visit because it wasn’t just a few representatives, we met with the heads of departments and felt like we were already receiving a lot of care from each person we talked with,” Heidi Irwin said. “My eyes were opened to how, with Avantax, we can offer solutions that are much more targeted to an individual client’s needs, and the Home Office Visit showed that Avantax tailors its approach not only to the needs of end-clients, but also to what advisors need in order to run their practice the way they as independent advisors want to operate it.”

Nic Irwin said his passion for supporting financial planning with investment research and data analytics fits well with Avantax’s emphasis on tax-intelligent planning.

“Part of this move is so we can partner with others in the Avantax Community including CPAs because backed by all that expertise, even complex cases become easier conversations to have with clients,” Nic Irwin said. “For me, Avantax gives us the ability to provide clients with better products and a better experience. I’ll have access to more investment tools and analytical resources, and that frees up Heidi to do what she does best, which is sitting down with clients and doing the deep and holistic financial planning.”

In welcoming the Irwins, Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: “Heidi and Nic are an amazing cultural fit with Avantax, and I expect that they will be a terrific addition to both the Avantax Community and the Alliance Wealth Strategies team, where independent Avantax advisors Dustin Gersch and Bryan Clegg have been extraordinary partners of Avantax for many years.”

Tax and financial professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Avantax.

About Avantax®

