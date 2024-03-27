Global Freight Audit and Payment Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 3,147.1 Million by 2032 | Cloud Era: Flexibility, Scalability, and Security Shape the Market Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Astute Analytica, the global freight audit and payment market is projected to surpass US$ 3,147.1 million by 2032, up from US$ 727.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.68% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The freight audit and payment market exhibit significant growth potential as businesses recognize the tangible benefits of streamlining their logistics operations. By outsourcing FAP processes, companies gain access to specialized expertise and technology. This leads to a significant recovery of overcharges (5-15% of freight spend), streamlined processes, and eliminates the need for in-house auditing personnel. Perhaps most crucially, FAP services provide the rich data insights necessary for strategic decision-making, from forecasting to route optimization, resulting in further cost reductions. As per Astute Analytica, companies must follow best practices to fully capitalize on the benefits of freight audit and payment. This includes having clear, auditable pricing agreements with carriers, establishing solid communication channels, documenting the audit process, and ensuring robust financial controls when working with third-party providers.

The market for FAP providers extends beyond core auditing capabilities. Leading providers offer global support with multi-language capabilities, supply chain optimization, and ongoing consulting to adapt to evolving requirements. The normalization of data captured across multiple sources through FAP is essential, driving smarter shipping decisions and further highlighting the value proposition of these services.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements Driving Freight Audit and Payment Market 70% of logistics firms invest more in technology than 5 years ago. AI/ML improves invoice accuracy by around 30%. Cloud solutions are a growing focus for logistics companies (60%). 55% leverage data analytics for decision-making. Real-time tracking used by over 50% of freight auditors. Tech leads to 35% improved customer satisfaction.



Trends

Sustainability 65% of logistics firms embrace sustainable practices. 50% optimize routes to reduce emissions. 30% invest in eco-friendly packaging. Increase in electric vehicle adoption projected. 70% have adopted digital invoices/audits. Sustainability can cut costs by 15%.



Key Findings in Global Freight Audit and Payment Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,147.1 million CAGR 17.68% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.3%) By Freight Type International Freight (56.4%) By Deployment Cloud-based (62.3%) By Application Road Freight Audit (27.2%) By Service Payment Processing (26.9%) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprise (68.9%) By End User Shippers (46.1%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of IoT and geofencing technologies for better user understanding and targeted offerings in the freight audit and payment market

Shift towards direct-sales models for FAP services, moving away from traditional broker-based approaches Top Drivers Collaboration with ecosystem partners to generate appealing FAP solutions, leverage data and technologies, and scale innovation

Increased demand for FAP services driven by the growth in e-commerce and global trade volumes Top Challenges Fragmented legislation landscape, particularly across regions, reducing ability to scale FAP businesses internationally

Potential hidden costs and constraints for FAP providers in explaining decisions to clients and complying with initiatives

International Freight Dominates: A Look at Cross-Border Complexity and Growth

The global freight audit and payment market showcases the dominance of international freight, accounting for over 56.4% of the market share. The intricate nature of international trade, including tariffs, duties, and cross-border regulations, drives the need for robust audit and payment systems. As globalization continues and cross-border e-commerce expands (22% of transactions), the reliance on international trade channels grows, with 50% of businesses highlighting this trend. To manage the dynamic nature of international freight, 35% of companies favor real-time audit solutions. However, domestic freight is also experiencing significant growth with a CAGR of 17.88%, fueled by a revitalization of local trade and the optimization of domestic supply chains, which aligns with the 30% of businesses expanding domestic operations.

The Power of Payment Processing: Efficiency and Vendor Relations in Focus

Within the service segment of the freight audit and payment market, payment processing holds a substantial share of over 26.9%. This underscores the essential role of timely and accurate financial transactions within the freight ecosystem. Streamlined payment processing, which can reduce delays by up to 40%, positively impacts supply chain efficiency. Moreover, a focus on advanced payment processing systems has improved vendor relations for 50% of logistics firms. The ongoing digital transformation, with 45% of global transactions now digital, further propels the demand for digital payment solutions within the market. With a CAGR of 18.10%, the future of payment processing promises innovation and will likely continue to influence overall market dynamics.

Road Freight Reigns Supreme: Flexibility and Technological Advancements Drive Demand

Road freight dominates the freight audit and payment market application segment with a share of over 27.2%. This dominance stems from the increasing reliance on road transport – 60% of globally transported goods move by road. Road freight's flexibility, offering door-to-door service, appeals to 45% of businesses. The sector's growth is reflected in a CAGR of 18.35%, indicating that a significant portion of the market will focus on road freight optimizations. Technological advancements, like the investment in real-time tracking by 40% of freight companies, further contribute to this segment's growth.

The Cloud Era: Flexibility, Scalability, and Security Shape the Market

Cloud-based solutions have become the clear preference within the freight audit and payment market, holding a 62.3% market share. Cloud solutions offer flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness that appeal to logistics businesses. Remote access is a driving factor for 70% of businesses, while 50% of SMEs cite the scalability of cloud solutions as key to their adoption. The cost-savings potential, with an average 20% reduction in operational costs, is a significant benefit. The projected CAGR of 18.13% for cloud solutions reinforces its strong position. Interestingly, about 40% of companies considering a move to the cloud in the next two years identify data security improvements as a primary motivator.

North America Stands Tall in Global Freight Audit and Payment Market, With Market Share of 37.3%

The North American freight audit and payment (FAP) market is projected for substantial growth, underpinned by a combination of expansive supply chains, technological leadership, regulatory maturity, and a strong emphasis on sustainability and cost control. With a multi-trillion-dollar freight market and roughly 70% of freight moved by trucks, the scale of logistics operations alone creates a massive demand for sophisticated FAP solutions. North America's pioneering role in technological innovation, with approximately 90% of businesses leveraging digital solutions, fuels the development of cutting-edge audit systems. Moreover, the region's well-established regulatory framework, including trade agreements like NAFTA/USMCA, drives compliance needs and bolsters the importance of accurate freight auditing. Additionally, the relentless pursuit of cost optimization, with potential savings of 5-15% of freight spend achievable through robust FAP, makes these systems a strategic imperative for North American businesses. The transformative impact of e-commerce, where approximately 50% of retailers prioritize real-time auditing solutions, further amplifies this demand in the freight audit and payment market.

Sustainability initiatives are reshaping the market landscape. Advanced FAP solutions can now provide carbon footprint analysis, driving optimization efforts that align with government targets and consumer preferences. A focus on sustainability could lead to reduced emissions, as seen in the case of a major food distributor which achieved a 15% emission reduction by utilizing FAP insights.

