Gluten-free Food Market is Up to Cross US$ 11,587 Million by 2034 with a Higher Prevalence of Obesity and Celiac Disease | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free food market is estimated to be around US$ 5,870 million in 2024. For the projected period, gluten-free product sales are expected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 7%. By 2034, the net worth of the global gluten-free food industry is anticipated to be close to US$ 11,587 million.



Higher awareness among consumers regarding the product, and rising cases of celiac disease is the primary reason driving the adoption of gluten-free foods currently. Moreover, the rise in popularity of gluten-free food products among millennials to maintain health and diet has boosted sales in recent years.

Technological breakthroughs and formulations that can improve the shelf-life of demand for gluten-free food products are expected to assist manufacturers in expanding their supply chain fast. Likewise, the proliferation of e-commerce websites or online sales platforms is expected to broaden the sales network of gluten-free producers in the coming days.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15267

Key Takeaways from the Gluten-free Food Market Study Report:

The overall market is anticipated to witness an absolute growth opportunity of US$ 6 billion over the next ten years.

The United States currently dominates the North American market and is expected to progress at a rate of 5.2% through 2034.

Germany is the key producer of gluten-free products in Europe which is forecasted to progress with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

China is a prominent supplier of gluten-free food items in Asia and is projected to advance at a rate of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034.

India has emerged as a key market for gluten-free goods in Asia and is poised to develop with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast years.



“Well-to-do families are shifting towards a gluten-free diet, thus encouraging manufacturers to produce a strong portfolio of gluten-free food items. Gluten-free food items have also become freely accessible, both online and offline, presenting new sales opportunities for emerging market players.” – Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape for the Gluten-free Food Market Participants:

The presence of leading players such as The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, and Kellogg’s Company, who are continuously offering a wide range of gluten-free foods has consolidated the market. Consumers in emerging countries of Asia and Latin America are gravitating toward baked goods with extra nutrition and health advantages creating more opportunities for new players.

Key Companies Profiled:

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kellogg’s Company

General Mills

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

ConAgra Brands Inc

Hero AG

Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Raisio PLC

Enjoy Life Foods

Recent Developments by the Gluten-free Food Industry Players:

In January 2023, Arva Flour Mills, the oldest running commercial flour mill in North America, announced to acquisition of the Full of Beans Gluten Free Brand. In June 2023, "The Mill" intends to open their retail location and their website, www.arvaflourmill.com, for the debut of their gluten-free line under the Arva Flour Mills brand.

In March 2023, the Canadian rice company, Dainty Rice, announced the debut of a modern range of gluten-free baking mixes. The 140 years of rice and rice flour knowledge of Dainty is being used in this new product range. One of the main ingredients in the new products is rice flour, which is made at the gluten-free certified facility of the Dainty flour mill. This innovative product works perfectly as a stand-in for any recipe that calls for wheat flour.

Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15267

Key Segments Covered by Gluten-free Food Industry Survey Report:

By Product Type:

Infant Formula

Bakery Products

Pasta

Dairy Products

Ready Meals

Other Product Types

By Form:

Liquid Form

Solid Form

By Source:

Animal Sources Dairy Meat

Plant Sources Pulses Oilseed Rice Corn Other Plant Sources





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe Market

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:



The global gluten-free prepared food market is expected to be valued at US $5,762.1 Million in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032, with a value of US$ 11,570.14 Million by 2032.

The global demand for convenience food market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 591.5 million in 2022 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 1,138.8 million by 2033.

The global natural food colors market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, it is projected to accelerate at a positive CAGR of 7.2%. In 2033, the market’s value is likely to surpass US$ 3.3 billion.

Curcumin food color market report predominantly covers food and beverage application of Curcumin food color worldwide, the market is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 106 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 10.3 % between 2022 to 2032.

Anthocyanin Food Colors Market report predominantly covers food and beverage application of Anthocyanin food colorants worldwide, the market is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 323 million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022-2032.

The global plant-based food colors market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 15.80 billion by 2032, up from US$ 9.42 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The caramel food colors market value is expected to total US$ 185 million in 2023, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall market value is anticipated to reach US$ 466.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10% through 2033.

The desiccated coconut market has secured a decent consumer base to generate a revenue of around US$ 8,016.7 million in 2024. The overall market is set to progress at a moderate CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global nutraceutical excipient market is estimated to reach US$ 2663.4 million in 2024. With the rising demand for dietary supplements and functional foods, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 4958.7 million by 2034.

Global astaxanthin sales are estimated to be worth US$ 273.2 million in 2024. The astaxanthin market is set to reach US$ 665.0 million by 2034. It is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube