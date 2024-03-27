“Snack’in For You” Launches on Amazon

PHOENIX, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods announces the availability of its vegetable-based, gluten-free, high-protein, better-for-you baked puffs on Amazon. The product line is available in four boldly delicious flavor profiles: Cauliflower Puffs in Sour Cream and Onion, and Buffalo Ranch; Broccoli Puffs in Mesquite Barbeque, and Cheddar Jalapeño.



Made with four simple base ingredients—real cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein—Snack’in For You delivers a, better-for-you snack option with four grams of protein per one-ounce serving. Snack’in For You veggie puffs are available in two-ounce eight-count, single-flavor boxes at a suggested price of $23.89.

“The launch of Snack’in For You on Amazon is an encouraging sign of nationwide consumer demand for better-for-you snack options,” said Steve Sklar, Division Vice President of Snack’in For You. “Our mission is to provide an exceptional snacking experience that proves better-for-you and taste can co-exist in one snack. Through our Amazon Storefront, we’re able to fulfill this mission by offering our nutritious veggie puffs to Amazon’s 230 million* American customers.”

For more information on Snack’in For You, visit snackinforyou.com and follow them on social media @snackinforyou.us. To purchase Snack’in For You veggie puffs, visit the Snack'in For You Amazon Storefront.

ABOUT SNACK’IN FOR YOU

Since 2022, Snack’in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand features five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

The brand currently boasts product lines in the US, Mexico, Spain, France and Germany.

