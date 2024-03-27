Giordano’s Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Tribute to its Chicago Origins

CHICAGO , March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s, Chicago’s hometown iconic deep-dish pizza brand, is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary with an ode to the city that put the brand on the map. Established in 1974, Giordano's has become synonymous with deep-dish pizza excellence, attracting not only locals but visitors across the world. In honor of this landmark moment, the world-famous Chicago staple is kicking off its golden year with special 50th Anniversary offers and events for all customers, paying homage to the beloved city where it all started.



Starting on April 2 and continuing through May 28, 2024, Giordano’s will offer an exclusive 50% discount on any pizza purchase every Tuesday. As a way to say “thank you” to its beloved customers, this promotion will be available exclusively for dine-in guests at all of Giordano’s full-service locations.

“Giordano’s owes its existence to the unwavering love and dedication the Chicago community has shown us since 1974. This extraordinary milestone would not be possible otherwise,” said Giordano’s CEO Yorgo Koutsogiorgas. “As we reflect on our roots and look towards the next 50 years, we want to pay tribute and rightfully thank our loyal customers and visitors through special offerings for the remainder of the year.”

What began as a simple family recipe in a small town near Torino, Italy by Mama Giordano, eventually evolved into Giordano’s when Italian immigrants Efren and Joseph Boglio moved to Chicago to establish their own pizza business. After opening up its first location in Chicago's historic south side in the spring of 1974, Giordano's has stayed true to its core values of quality ingredients and exceptional pizza experiences that put the brand on the map as it has grown to over 60 locations nationwide.

In recognition of 50 years of great service, food, and tradition the mayor of Chicago has officially declared April 5, 2024 as Giordano’s Pizza Day. Giordano's has not only perfected the art of deep-dish pizza-making but has also become an integral part of Chicago's cultural fabric. Its welcoming ambiance, friendly staff, and commitment to using fresh, superior-quality ingredients create an experience that resonates with guests who will never forget their first time at Giordano’s.

To find out more about the 50th-year celebrations and to find the closest location near you, visit www.giordanos.com.

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous pizza for 50 years when founders and immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's stuffed pizza recipe to Chicago in 1974. Becoming one of the originators of what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza, Giordano's currently operates over 60 restaurants across the country and is also available for shipping anywhere in the continental United States by visiting www.giordanos.com.

GIORDANOSPR@MEKKYMEDIA.COM

WWW.GIORDANOS.COM

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fffdb745-dfb0-457c-91ab-6393f8f5effa