UPCEA Appoints Senior Director Eric McGee to Board of Directors

Lenexa, Kan., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCEA, the online and professional education association, has appointed Eric McGee, senior director of marketing & corporate communication at EducationDynamics, to its board of directors as the Corporate Partner Representative. McGee will assume his one-year term beginning at the association's 2024 Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on March 26, 2024.

As corporate partner representative, McGee will work with a team of officers and directors to manage the Association’s affairs, shape policies, and contribute to its overarching goal of advancing higher education.

Prior to his board appointment, McGee joined UPCEA in 2008 while serving as the Director of Continuing and Professional Education at the University of South Carolina. Throughout his tenure, he contributed to the association in various capacities, including serving as a member of the UPCEA South regional committee.

“We are pleased to have Eric McGee join UPCEA's esteemed board of directors. UPCEA's mission aligns with EducationDynamics' mission of expanding opportunity through education. Eric is a valuable addition to the team of education visionaries who are steering UPCEA towards a positive transformation in higher education,” said EducationDynamics CEO Bruce Douglas. “EducationDynamics is a longstanding Platinum Partner member of the Association and takes pride in demonstrating our commitment to UPCEA’s mission.”

UPCEA is the leading organization dedicated to advancing professional, continuing, and online education. Established in 1915, UPCEA serves as a hub for collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and best practices within higher education. Through conferences, publications, and networking, UPCEA brings together educators, administrators, and thought leaders to address challenges and embrace opportunities in the evolving landscape of higher education. As a catalyst for positive change, UPCEA plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of education to meet the demands of today’s educational climate.

With 16 years of experience in higher education administration, marketing and client services, McGee brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of the higher education landscape to his position at UPCEA. Having held positions as the Director of Marketing and Director of Client Services at EducationDynamics and previous role as the Director of Continuing and Professional Education at the University of South Carolina, he has a proven track record of driving growth and success for institutions across the country.

McGee earned his MBA from the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business in Columbia, S.C., and his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Western Michigan University - Haworth College of Business in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today’s student. Our mission is to help colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students and expand opportunity through education. We have dedicated the last 30 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com .