Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Movie Slate with Acquisition of "Kateland and the Clown"

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has secured the rights to the highly praised screenplay "Kateland and the Clown" and will collaborate with its creator, Ronnie Khalil, to bring this dark comedy to life.



Building on their successful partnership with Khalil on the hit genre film "You Can’t Kill Stephen King," the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company is excited to embark on this new venture.

"Kateland and the Clown" follows the story of an ostracized high school girl who forms an unexpected bond with a children’s birthday clown as they seek vengeance against those who have wronged them.

Receiving acclaim from The Black List, a prominent platform for screenplay recognition, the script has been described as "an impressively dark screenplay with compelling characters and a poignant narrative."

Central to the storyline is a powerful anti-bullying message, which resonated deeply with Big Screen Entertainment Group.

Kimberley Kates, CEO of BSEG, commented, "This project offers a captivating narrative intertwined with a thought-provoking commentary on the pervasive issue of bullying among teenagers. It exemplifies the kind of innovative and socially relevant content that Big Screen is committed to championing."

With "Kateland and the Clown," Big Screen continues its mission to support compelling storytelling that addresses meaningful societal themes.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, distribution in the US and Internationally.



